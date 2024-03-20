Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 269,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,042,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

