Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 129,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,591,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Specifically, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $21,297,150. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

