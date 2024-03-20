Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 4.6%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 284,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,352,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $730.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

