Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

NYSE:APTV opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

