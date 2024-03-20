Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 58939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 368.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of -3.71.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

