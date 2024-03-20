Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Up 0.3%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 585,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,001,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

