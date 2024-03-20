Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL remained flat at $91.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

