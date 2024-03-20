Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
NYSE ARCO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
