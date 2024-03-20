Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,715,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average session volume of 328,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.96.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

