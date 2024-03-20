Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $908.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,620,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 251,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

