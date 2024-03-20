Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 319,621 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.