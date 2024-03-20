ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 3.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 128.66 and last traded at 128.53. 1,808,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,925,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Barclays upped their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $54,800,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $1,937,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

