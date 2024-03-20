ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $18.13

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.67. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 1,757 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance
Insider Activity at ArriVent BioPharma
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
