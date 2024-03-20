ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down to $18.13

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.67. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 1,757 shares.

AVBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

