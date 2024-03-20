ASD Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and $2.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06437194 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,609,459.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

