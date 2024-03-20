ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $11.15.
ASMPT Company Profile
