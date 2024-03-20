Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
