Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

