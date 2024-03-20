Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

