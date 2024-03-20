ATB Capital Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.05. 409,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.37 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.11.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

