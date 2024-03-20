AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,125,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 80,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

