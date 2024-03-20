Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$27,500.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 23,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$4,800.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

CVE AU opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

