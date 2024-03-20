Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $317.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.10.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.