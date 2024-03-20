Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,830. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

