Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $731,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 467,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

