Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $42.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

