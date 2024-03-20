Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.63. 329,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

