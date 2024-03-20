Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $771.16. 515,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $714.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.78. The firm has a market cap of $732.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

