Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 150,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.