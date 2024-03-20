Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

