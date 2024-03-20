Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 204,792 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

