Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 389,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,769. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

