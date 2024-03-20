Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 8,940,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,151,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

