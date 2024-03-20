Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 511,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 833,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,280. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

