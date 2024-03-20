Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK
Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $258.93. 289,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,139. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day moving average is $229.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.