B. Riley Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $44.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX remained flat at $36.25 during trading on Wednesday. 394,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,610. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 74.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

