Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.55 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

