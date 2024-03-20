Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

