Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $268.71.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total transaction of $399,073.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

