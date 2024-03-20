Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAON by 49.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AAON by 50.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,596 shares of company stock worth $4,723,768 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.