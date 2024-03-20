Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

