Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $154.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

