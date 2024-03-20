Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

