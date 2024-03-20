Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $466.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.72 and its 200 day moving average is $406.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $331.95 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

