Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

