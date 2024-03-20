Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

