Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.