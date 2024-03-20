Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

