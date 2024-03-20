Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.