Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of QLYS opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,107 shares of company stock worth $2,548,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

