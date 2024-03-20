Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $335.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $232.18 and a one year high of $337.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

