Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJANFree Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:FJAN opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

