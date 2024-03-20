Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

